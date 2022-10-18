Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Reports of Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry are to be placed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today.
- Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to present the supplementary budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
- U.S. authorities return 307 antique idols worth several crores to India.
- Vaigai in spate as its water level touches full reservoir level. Over 7000 cuces of water being released.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the suo motu case initiated in 2018 to stop illegal sand mining in the State.
- Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrests a woman member of State level expert committee who is an archaeological expert for demanding ₹5 lakh as bribe for issuing report to the Gunaseelam Sri Prasanna Venkateswara temple in Tiruchi district to carry out 'Thirupani' works. The DVAC also seizes ₹5 lakh unaccounted money from the member's car.
- Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit to deliver 2nd M.K. Nambyar Memorial Lecture at SASTRA Deemed University.
- The DVAC has registered a case against two government officials, president and vice-president of Chikkadasampalayam village panchayat in Coimbatore district for alleged misappropriation of funds meant for road laying.
- An 18-year-old girl and her mother were washed away in flood water in Namakkal. Her mother managed to escape, search is on for the girl.
- Devotees have alleged rainwater is entering various places in the famous Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem, where Kumbabishekam was conducted recently.