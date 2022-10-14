Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 14, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 14, 2022 10:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to chair Cabinet meeting at Secretariat this evening.

2. Savukku Shankar Suo Motu contempt case: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to hear the Centre and the State on regulating social media platforms

3. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will remotely inaugurate the railway bridge and flyover in Dharmapuri

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tamil Nutritious Meal and Anganwadi Pensioners Association members will stage picketing at various places in Tiruchi and Pudukottai district demanding hike in their pension along with other demands

5. The father of a Chennai college girl who was pushed before an oncoming train and killed by a stalker at St. Thomas Mount railway station has died of shock.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. Tourists have been stopped from bathing at Kumbakarai Falls in Theni district as heavy water flow continued for third day.

7. Perambalur Collector issues stop sale order on a fertilizer retail outlet on the charge of over pricing.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app