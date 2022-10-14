Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 14, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to chair Cabinet meeting at Secretariat this evening.

2. Savukku Shankar Suo Motu contempt case: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to hear the Centre and the State on regulating social media platforms

3. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will remotely inaugurate the railway bridge and flyover in Dharmapuri

4. Tamil Nutritious Meal and Anganwadi Pensioners Association members will stage picketing at various places in Tiruchi and Pudukottai district demanding hike in their pension along with other demands

5. The father of a Chennai college girl who was pushed before an oncoming train and killed by a stalker at St. Thomas Mount railway station has died of shock.

6. Tourists have been stopped from bathing at Kumbakarai Falls in Theni district as heavy water flow continued for third day.

7. Perambalur Collector issues stop sale order on a fertilizer retail outlet on the charge of over pricing.

