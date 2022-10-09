Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 9, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Interrogation by Central agencies is on at Mandapam after a 24-year-old man from Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi illegally after swimming for about 7 nautical miles in the sea here in the wee hours of Sunday.

2. E.R. Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, and Tiruchengode MLA, will commence his three-day walkathon demanding widening of the two-lane Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway

3. Madurai Collector will preside over marathon for kids organised in view of World Palliative Care Day 2022

