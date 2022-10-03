Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A Policeman deployed in front of the Venkata Nagar sub-station in Puducherry for security in the wake of the strike by Electricity workers entering the fifth day on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Puducherry Electricity workers strike to continue; Power Secretary has promised fair terms for workers post-privatisation

2. Tiruchi has slipped to 262nd position in cleanliness ranking

3. Water level drops below 102 feet in Bhavanisagar reservoir

4. As part of the Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products, the Chennai city police arrested 35 persons in one week for allegedly stocking banned tobacco products for the purpose of selling

