Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
ADVERTISEMENT
1. Puducherry Electricity workers strike to continue; Power Secretary has promised fair terms for workers post-privatisation
2. Tiruchi has slipped to 262nd position in cleanliness ranking
3. Water level drops below 102 feet in Bhavanisagar reservoir
ADVERTISEMENT
4. As part of the Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products, the Chennai city police arrested 35 persons in one week for allegedly stocking banned tobacco products for the purpose of selling