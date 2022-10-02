Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 2, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 02, 2022 09:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai | Photo Credit: Pichumani K.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Activists have moved the Madras High Court regarding illegal functioning of brick kilns in other parts of Coimbatore district after the closure of 186 units in Thadagam valley.

2. Conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department on the impact of Project Tiger and other conservation measures in Tamil Nadu

3. Salem District Collector S. Karmegam urged officials to be cautious of people who approach them through social media impersonating him (Collector) and seek money

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Ministers Anbil Mahesh and K.N Nehru to inaugurate khadi festival sale in Tiruchi

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app