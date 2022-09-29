Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 29, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Gudalur in the Nilgiris today.

2. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hold a public meeting at Madurai and Sivakasi

3. Department of Archaeology’s excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram will come to a close for the year on Friday; locals suggest excavations at a wider area next year.

4. A 21-year-old accused died allegedly due to custodial torture. He was taken to Otteri police station on September 21 for enquiry and died today at the Government Kilpauk Hospital.

5. The Tamil Nadu Toy Dealers Association is organising an All India Toy expo in Chennai today. There are over 140 exhibitors from all over India and 230 stalls at this B2B event.

