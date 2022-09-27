Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2022

A thick layer of Spilled oil around the oil pipeline at Kasimedu in Chennai on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 27, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Oil leak at the Indian Oil Corporation warehouse in North Chennai.

2. Public hearing to take place on division of taluks in Tirupatur district today.

3. Following the transfer of non-serious POCSO cases in 16 districts to mahila courts, concerns are being raised about the child friendly infrastructure available and whether this wil be extended to the other eight districts as well.

4. VIT Vellore to give cash assistance to poor students.

5. A 35-year-old resident of Thiruvalangadu killed in an accident in Tiruvallur district.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.