Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 26, 2022 09:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the Secretariat today.

2. BJP will hold a protest against the arrest of their party functionaries, State president K. Annamalai to participate in Coimbatore.

3. Chennai Corporation plans to improve smart parking in the city, to increase the number of spaces. A meeting in this regard will be held with stakeholders today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. SRMC police conducts custodial interrogation with a duo who were arrested recently for job fraud.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app