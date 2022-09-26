Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the Secretariat today.

2. BJP will hold a protest against the arrest of their party functionaries, State president K. Annamalai to participate in Coimbatore.

3. Chennai Corporation plans to improve smart parking in the city, to increase the number of spaces. A meeting in this regard will be held with stakeholders today.

4. SRMC police conducts custodial interrogation with a duo who were arrested recently for job fraud.

