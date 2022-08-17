Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
August 17, 2022 09:18 IST

An MTC bus near Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai. File. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. School Education Minister to launch digital library app for school students.

2. Highways Department to remove encroachments from Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet where a Class 12 student died after an MTC bus knocked her down and ran over her.

3. The Forest Department continues efforts to treat a sick elephant on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Coimbatore.

4. Association of University Teachers wants the higher education department to conduct counselling for self-financing colleges to check exorbitant fee and capitation fee collection.

5. Vadapalani police has formed special teams and are on the lookout for the 7-member gang that robbed a financial firm near Nerkundram.

6. Tangedco has proposed change of tariff category for Electric Crematorium to LT Tariff IIA from earlier LTIIA. The tariff proposed for LTIIA is ₹9.32 per unit. This would mean a steep increase from existing tariff of ₹3.64 per unit under LTIA. The proposed tariff hike for LTIA is only ₹5.95 per unit.

7. Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Papers laid on the table of the House to visit Tirunelveli.

8. South India Corporation which has filed insolvency petition against Tangedco has told the National Company Law Tribunal that it is willing to settle the issues.

