Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Water released from the Mettur reservoir flows across Upper Anicut near Tiruchi. File. | Photo Credit: Moorthy M.
Tamil Nadu BureauAugust 03, 2022 09:03 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 09:03 IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. As water inflow increases at Mettur reservoir, discharge into Cauvery stepped up from 51,000 cusecs to 1.40 lakh cusecs.

2. A special court will today pronounce the quantum of sentence for 27 accused found guilty in a triple murder case in Sivaganga.

3. Five illegal deep borewells used for commercial exploitation of groundwater in Thoothukudi district sealed.

4. Hundreds of devotees throng the banks of the Cauvery river on the occasion of Adi Perukku.

5. Dheeran Chinnamalai’s death anniversary to be observed in Erode and Salem districts. Governor to pay floral tributes to the statue of the freedom fighter at Odanilai village in Arachalur in Erode district.

6. UGC issues circular to colleges across country on admission norms.

7. Minister I. Periyasamy to lay foundation stone for new panchayat union building in Athoor near Dindigul.

8. University of Madras’s Department of Journalism and Communication organises a short film contest for students.

9. Pondicherry University launches Indo-U.S. project on environmental impact assessment of renewable energy sources.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

