Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
Tamil Nadu BureauJuly 17, 2022 08:44 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 08:44 IST

1. AIADMK MLAs to meet under the chairmanship of party interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Sunday evening.

2. Around one lakh students are expected to take NEET in Tamil Nadu today that will be held form 2 to 5 p.m.

3. Two workers buried alive while taking up underground drainage work in Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

4. Police continue to look for the body of a woman who was washed away in the Kalhatti waterfall in the Nilgiris. Action was expected to be taken against the resort where she was staying.

5. BJP State Conference at Palladam, party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai to address the cadre.

6. Water released from Mettur Dam, outflow continues at 1.23 lakh cusecs.

7. ICSE class 10 results to be announced this evening.

8. Water Resources Department is set to release excess water in Kollidam river from Mukkombu.

9. Elderly couple found dead in their house in Rajapalayam, police have registered murder case.

10. Dindigul Collector to inaugurate chess tournament between youth and senior citizens as part of promotions for 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

