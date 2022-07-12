Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 12, 2022
1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit Chengalpattu district today to review the storm water drain work under way.
2. Inflow into Mettur Dam increased and water level crossed 100 feet again. Two days before water level went below 100 feet.
3. Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Labour Welfare Ganesan to start skill development training program for ITI, Diploma-holders from Radhapuram Assembly constituency to fetch them jobs in Kudankulm Nuclear Power Project.
