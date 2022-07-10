Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File

1. Minister for Health Ma. Subramaniyan inaugurates mass vaccination camps in Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

2. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi participates in the celebrations of 216th year of Sepoy Mutiny in Vellore today and interacts with INA war veterans.

3. The Forest Department is accused of not conducting regular patrols at Kattanjimalai, a hillock spread over 817 hectares which was declared as a reserve land, from where tusks of a dead elephant were stolen recently.

4. CPI(M) State secretary Balakrishnan in Ramanathapuram district, to address press.

