Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries at Karur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

July 03, 2022 11:42 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 3, 2022

1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate conference for urban local body members in Namakkal today. Chief Minister delivering presidential address in the evening.

2. HC Madurai Bench closes a petition that sought a direction to the State to construct a high-rise compound wall around a shooting range in Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district after the State submits that there was no necessity to increase the height of the wall. The shooting range was not facing the highway and was located at the foothills of the Western Ghats, the State submitted

3. One person killed and a few others injured after al tempo traveller falls off Kalhatty Road in Ooty.

4. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dinakaran to hold press meet in Salem.

5. Commercial Court to be inaugurated today in Salem.

6. The Keeranur Police in Pudukkottai district arrested within 24 hours a seven-member gang which kidnapped a petrol bunk dealer at Keeranur. Search on for two more accused.

7. A 51-year-old riding a two-wheeler was run over by a sporting truck on Tirupathi-Tiruttani road on Saturday evening.

