Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 26, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 26, 2022

1. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health to visit Facilities of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

2. Following the recent sighting of a tiger in the area, environmentalists have called on the forest department to take over a 100-acre municipal forest in Ooty.

3. Union Minister Piyush Goyal to interact with garment exporters in Tiruppur and interact with CII members.

4. AIADMK MLA and former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar to meet the press in Madurai.

5. Posters in support of O. Panneerselvam in some parts of Ramanathapuram district create flutter, but a majority of the cadres and party MLAs and former Ministers say they are with Edappadi K.Palaniswami.

6. J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, inspected the Walayar check post late on Saturday and instructed Civil Supplies CID to tighten checks to prevent smuggling of ration rice to Kerala.

7. Aavin to tie up with business schools, to be able to communicate with diverse sections of people. The cooperative is looking at vending through dispensing machines, sales through SHGs, and also trying to establish a channel to get feedback about products this way.

8. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate new academic block in Jamal Mohamed College through video-conference.

9. Thoothukudi police arrest four accused including two from Bangalore, ₹3.70 lakh cash and vehicles used to transport banned tobacco goods (gutka) seized.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.