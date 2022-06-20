Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Women police personnel deployed at the entrance of Tiruchi Junction on Sunday as part of a bandobast provided as a precautionary measure in the wake of protests by youth in different parts of the country against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

June 20, 2022 09:24 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on June 20, 2022

1. State Board class 10 and 12 results to be announced today.

2. The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 – Expo will be inaugurated by Madras University VC.

3. GAIL starts supplying piped gas to consumers in Nagapattinam district on a pilot basis.

4. CPI-M and its affiliated organisations to stage demonstrations at two places in Tiruchi district against Centre's Agnipath scheme.

5. Tirunelveli Pettai police register case against SDPI Tirunelveli district women's wing president for allegedly issuing death threats to members of Hindu outfits during a protest.

6. Public welfare organisations in Karaikal enclave of Puducherry start articulating views supporting merger with Tamil Nadu.

7. Pallavaram Police arrested five persons for smuggling ganja from Odisha.

