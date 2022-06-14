Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The 61-day-long fishing ban comes to an end tonight. Fishing boats on the eastern coast of the State will leave on voyages both short and long to bring in catch from beyond the shore. Climate risk horizons have come out with a report on retiring and repurposing old thermal plants resulting in huge monetary benefits. Kumbhabhishekam for the newly constructed seven-tier Rajagopuram on the eastern side of the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near Tiruchi is to be held on July 6. Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, to review the preparedness of the district administration for CM’s visit to Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupatur districts on June 20-21. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inspect the site for the proposed link road to Vayalur from city along Uyyakondan river bank HR&CE Minister to inspect Andal temple. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.