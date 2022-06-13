Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on June 13, 2022

1. Four wild elephants damaged a house at Theethipalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday night.

2. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to meet the press in Tiruchi.

3. CM M.K. Stalin to launch the Yennum Ezhuthum project in the presence of school education minister Anbil Poyyamozhi.

4. Congress to protest against ED summons to Sonia and others.

5. VCK calls for arrest of Nupur Sharma to control unrest across India.

6. State board schools set to reopen for classes 1 to 10.

7. Judicial magistrate enquiry is on into alleged custodial death of a history-sheeter in Kodungaiyur police outpost.

