Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Seven injured after a mini bus travelled by tourists fell into a gorge on the ghat section of Mettupalayam - Ooty road

2. Tiruchi City Police initiates action under special and local laws against over 7,000 persons who had indulged in various crimes during the last five months

3. TNCC's Chintan Shivir to commence at Mamallapuram.

