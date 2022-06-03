  1. Cases registered against 11 people for illegal sale of liquor in Tiruppur.
  2. Cases registered against seven people for gambling in Thali.
  3. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss will address media persons in Salem.
  4. Tamil development department organising a series of contests marking the 99th birth anniversary of ex-CM Karunanidhi.
  5. My town, clean town, programme to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar.
  6. Two held by the Q Branch near Dhanushkodi in the early hours, they attempted to escape to Sri Lanka, inquiry on.