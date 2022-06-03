Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Cases registered against 11 people for illegal sale of liquor in Tiruppur.
- Cases registered against seven people for gambling in Thali.
- Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss will address media persons in Salem.
- Tamil development department organising a series of contests marking the 99th birth anniversary of ex-CM Karunanidhi.
- My town, clean town, programme to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar.
- Two held by the Q Branch near Dhanushkodi in the early hours, they attempted to escape to Sri Lanka, inquiry on.
