Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau June 03, 2022 09:04 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Cases registered against 11 people for illegal sale of liquor in Tiruppur. Cases registered against seven people for gambling in Thali. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss will address media persons in Salem. Tamil development department organising a series of contests marking the 99th birth anniversary of ex-CM Karunanidhi. My town, clean town, programme to be inaugurated in Virudhunagar. Two held by the Q Branch near Dhanushkodi in the early hours, they attempted to escape to Sri Lanka, inquiry on. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



