Top Tamil Nadu news developments todayJune 02, 2022 08:36 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Nagapattinam District Small and Tiny Industries Association appeals to the State Government to revoke the cancellation of Petro-Chemical Complex project to ensure economic growth of coastal region.
- Tiruchi Corporation council to discuss the budget proposals
- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear today the bail petition filed by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Appas. He had participated in a protest held in Ramanathapuram district condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue.
- New Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon press meet
