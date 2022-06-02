Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

June 02, 2022 08:36 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Nagapattinam District Small and Tiny Industries Association appeals to the State Government to revoke the cancellation of Petro-Chemical Complex project to ensure economic growth of coastal region. Tiruchi Corporation council to discuss the budget proposals HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear today the bail petition filed by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Appas. He had participated in a protest held in Ramanathapuram district condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue. New Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon press meet Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.