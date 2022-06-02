  1. Nagapattinam District Small and Tiny Industries Association appeals to the State Government to revoke the cancellation of Petro-Chemical Complex project to ensure economic growth of coastal region.
  2. Tiruchi Corporation council to discuss the budget proposals
  3. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear today the bail petition filed by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Appas. He had participated in a protest held in Ramanathapuram district condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue.
  4. New Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon press meet