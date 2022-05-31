Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments to look out for today
- State BJP to undertake march to Secretariat from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore urging the DMK government to fulfil its poll promise of reducing petrol price by ₹5/litre and diesel by ₹4/litre.
- The Hindu Coffee Table Book ‘Mountains of our Destiny, The Himalayas – An Expedition to the Indian Range’ to be released by Brigadier Ashok Abbey, former president, Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
- CM Stalin to inspect desilting works in delta districts.
- CM Stalin press briefing in Tiruchi after delta inspection.
- Construction of pumping station for the Tiruverumbur water schemes halted again due to the flow of water in the Cauvery River.
- PM to address farmers via video conferencing. Union Minister L. Murugan to participate in Chennai.
