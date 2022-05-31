Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 31, 2022 09:02 IST

Here are the key news developments to look out for today

State BJP to undertake march to Secretariat from Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore urging the DMK government to fulfil its poll promise of reducing petrol price by ₹5/litre and diesel by ₹4/litre. The Hindu Coffee Table Book ‘Mountains of our Destiny, The Himalayas – An Expedition to the Indian Range’ to be released by Brigadier Ashok Abbey, former president, Indian Mountaineering Foundation. CM Stalin to inspect desilting works in delta districts. CM Stalin press briefing in Tiruchi after delta inspection. Construction of pumping station for the Tiruverumbur water schemes halted again due to the flow of water in the Cauvery River. PM to address farmers via video conferencing. Union Minister L. Murugan to participate in Chennai. Read more from Tamil Nadu here.



