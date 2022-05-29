Top Tamil Nadu news developments todayMay 29, 2022 09:20 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- IT searches continue for the second day at several properties related to Shree Anandhaas hotel, Coimbatore
- Fruit show concludes in the Nilgiris.
- Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan to visit Tiruchi today.
- Six PWD employees in Virudhunagar booked under SC ST Act for harassing a fellow SC employee.
- VCK leader Thirumavalavan takes part in a seminar in Tiruchi on caste killing.
- Jallikattu at three villages in Pudukottai district.
