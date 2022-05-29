  1. IT searches continue for the second day at several properties related to Shree Anandhaas hotel, Coimbatore
  2. Fruit show concludes in the Nilgiris.
  3. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan to visit Tiruchi today.
  4. Six PWD employees in Virudhunagar booked under SC ST Act for harassing a fellow SC employee.
  5. VCK leader Thirumavalavan takes part in a seminar in Tiruchi on caste killing.
  6. Jallikattu at three villages in Pudukottai district.