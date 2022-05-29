Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 29, 2022 09:20 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

A jallikattu event was held at Soriparaipatti near Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, 22 April 2022 | Photo Credit: The Hindu

IT searches continue for the second day at several properties related to Shree Anandhaas hotel, Coimbatore Fruit show concludes in the Nilgiris. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan to visit Tiruchi today. Six PWD employees in Virudhunagar booked under SC ST Act for harassing a fellow SC employee. VCK leader Thirumavalavan takes part in a seminar in Tiruchi on caste killing. Jallikattu at three villages in Pudukottai district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



