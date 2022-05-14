Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

File photo for representation. The Ooty rose show to begin today | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

May 14, 2022 09:28 IST

Here are the key news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu

The annual rose show to be inaugurated in Ooty after a break. A look at how the dramatically rising price of fuel is impacting the transportation of domestic consumers. Chennai Corporation starts desilting of storm water drains in the city. BIS, Chennai will create awareness among manufacturers of medical equipment to obtain voluntary licenses for various products. Additional land to be acquired for the new airport in Vellore. Alongside, electric poles, trees and old buildings are being removed as part of the airport works. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.