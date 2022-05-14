Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments to look out for from Tamil Nadu
- The annual rose show to be inaugurated in Ooty after a break.
- A look at how the dramatically rising price of fuel is impacting the transportation of domestic consumers.
- Chennai Corporation starts desilting of storm water drains in the city.
- BIS, Chennai will create awareness among manufacturers of medical equipment to obtain voluntary licenses for various products.
- Additional land to be acquired for the new airport in Vellore. Alongside, electric poles, trees and old buildings are being removed as part of the airport works.
