Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Bureau May 09, 2022 09:21 IST

1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to present demand for Grants for Home Department during Assembly proceedings today. 2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Startup Dhruv awards in Coimbatore today. She will also recieve felicitation from the Textile Association, and will later launch the Amutham project 3. Fishermen from Rameswaram to stage a demonstration today, demanding the Union government to bring back jailed fishermen from Sri Lanka. 4. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Balakrishnan will interact with students on cyber crimes at St. Joseph’s College. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



