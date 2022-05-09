Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to present demand for Grants for Home Department during Assembly proceedings today.
2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Startup Dhruv awards in Coimbatore today. She will also recieve felicitation from the Textile Association, and will later launch the Amutham project
3. Fishermen from Rameswaram to stage a demonstration today, demanding the Union government to bring back jailed fishermen from Sri Lanka.
4. Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Balakrishnan will interact with students on cyber crimes at St. Joseph’s College.
