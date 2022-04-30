Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments to look out for in Tamil Nadu today
- Special team investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case to question Poongundran, the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for the second day.
- CM M.K. Stalin at Theni, to launch new projects and give away welfare assistance to beneficiaries.
- Reactor Pressure Vessel of Unit 3 of KKNPP to be installed today.
- DMK Youth Wing conference on social justice. DK president K. Veeramani, Higher education minister K. Ponmuudy to speak.
- Tangedco gets a nod to sign a power purchase agreement with two farmers for the proposed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 3 MW at a tariff of ₹2.99 a unit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.
- Restoration work of ancient Shiva temple in Madapalam village near Tirupatur to begin today.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.