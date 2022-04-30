  1. Special team investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case to question Poongundran, the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for the second day.
  2. CM M.K. Stalin at Theni, to launch new projects and give away welfare assistance to beneficiaries.
  3. Reactor Pressure Vessel of Unit 3 of KKNPP to be installed today.
  4. DMK Youth Wing conference on social justice. DK president K. Veeramani, Higher education minister K. Ponmuudy to speak.
  5. Tangedco gets a nod to sign a power purchase agreement with two farmers for the proposed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 3 MW at a tariff of ₹2.99 a unit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.
  6. Restoration work of ancient Shiva temple in Madapalam village near Tirupatur to begin today.