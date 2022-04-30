Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Hindu Bureau April 30, 2022 09:33 IST

Key news developments to look out for in Tamil Nadu today

In 2017, armed men gained entry into the estate bungalow after murdering the security guard. File photo | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Key news developments to look out for in Tamil Nadu today

Special team investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case to question Poongundran, the personal assistant of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for the second day. CM M.K. Stalin at Theni, to launch new projects and give away welfare assistance to beneficiaries. Reactor Pressure Vessel of Unit 3 of KKNPP to be installed today. DMK Youth Wing conference on social justice. DK president K. Veeramani, Higher education minister K. Ponmuudy to speak. Tangedco gets a nod to sign a power purchase agreement with two farmers for the proposed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 3 MW at a tariff of ₹2.99 a unit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. Restoration work of ancient Shiva temple in Madapalam village near Tirupatur to begin today. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.



Our code of editorial values