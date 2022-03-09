Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
The Hindu BureauMarch 09, 2022 09:01 IST
Updated: March 09, 2022 11:48 IST

1. Police step up surveillance by expanding CCTVs network. Installation of 1,000 CCTVs begins in Cuddalore district.

2. Minister M.P. Saminathan to open shutters of Vattamalaikarai dam, near Kangeyam, to release water for irrigation.

3. Fisheries minister Anita Radhakrishnan to inaugurate various fisheries-related schemes in Krishnagiri.

Advertising
Advertising

4. HC Madurai Bench directs the authorities concerned in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district to remove the name of the caste from the gate of a school and community hall meant for public purposes. 

5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Assurances Committee to hold meeting in Tirunelveli.

6. 21 government higher secondary school students, undergoing training by the faculty of NIT, Tiruchi for IIT-JEE, will be taken to Chennai on an aircraft today. They will visit IIT Madras and Birla Planetarium, among others.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...