Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

March 09, 2022 09:01 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for on March 09, 2022.

1. Police step up surveillance by expanding CCTVs network. Installation of 1,000 CCTVs begins in Cuddalore district.

2. Minister M.P. Saminathan to open shutters of Vattamalaikarai dam, near Kangeyam, to release water for irrigation.

3. Fisheries minister Anita Radhakrishnan to inaugurate various fisheries-related schemes in Krishnagiri.

4. HC Madurai Bench directs the authorities concerned in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district to remove the name of the caste from the gate of a school and community hall meant for public purposes.

5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Assurances Committee to hold meeting in Tirunelveli.

6. 21 government higher secondary school students, undergoing training by the faculty of NIT, Tiruchi for IIT-JEE, will be taken to Chennai on an aircraft today. They will visit IIT Madras and Birla Planetarium, among others.

