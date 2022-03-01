Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 1, 2022.

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme that is aimed at developing skills in school and college students and the youth in the State.

2. Import-Export Federation formed in Tiruchi, trade body raises demand for dry port in the district.

3. Tiruchi GH cuts COVID-19 beds as fresh cases decline.

4. Tamil Nadu Medical Council suspends licence of a doctor for misusing his official seal as a medical college professor to issue a medical certificate to a patient he treated in his private clinic.

5. St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, inaugurates unit to manufacture value-added moringa products that will benefit farmers and women SHG members in Nagamangalam.

6. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the bail petition filed by history sheeter Vellai Kali. He was arrested for possession of 25 kilograms of ganja.

7. Womenfolk from 16 habitations in Theni district demand the district administration to provide separate burial grounds for the Arunthathiyar community, to stage a demonstration.

8. Jallikattu to be held at Kovilur village near Alangudi in Pudukottai district.

9. Information Technology Department of Tamil Nadu will be conducting a Cyber Security Awareness Programme for officials of the various State government departments. The program will be inaugurated by T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information and Technology. The Information Technology Department, ELCOT, TNeGA and CDAC have jointly taken steps to conduct such awareness programmes for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Information Security Officer (ISOs) and other officials belonging to various departments.

