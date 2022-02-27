Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Helpline numbers provided in Salem for parents/kin of persons in Ukraine to contact district administration.

2. Foundation stone to be laid for a new check dam across Vaigai at Arapalayam in Madurai city.

3. Inspector of Police attached to Theni district has been suspended after a video she took of a suspect, who had been undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital, was widely shared on social media and mobile messaging platforms.

4. Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to hold business development meet with prospective defence equipment manufacturers in Tiruchi by roping in CRVDE, Avadi.

5. First batch of Tamil Nadu native students from Ukraine to arrive in Chennai on Sunday morning.

6. Pulse polio immunisation drive gets under way across Tamil Nadu.

