Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the Pegatron Technology India Private Limited factory at the Mahindra World City

2. Increase in the number of cases of Scrub Typhus fever cases have worried doctors at Tiruchi GH.

3. A court in Coimbatore grants bail to BJP district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy.

4. Activists have moved the Madras High Court regarding illegal functioning of brick kilns in other parts of Coimbatore district after the closure of 186 units in Thadagam valley.

5. VCK chief Thirumavalavan to address the media to urge the State Government to allow human chain demonstration for social harmony.

