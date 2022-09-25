Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 25, 2022 09:01 IST

Members of all Jamath movement and Federation staging demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Saturday, condemning the Central Agencies of National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate for carrying raids at the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Muslim organisations to hold protest against arrest of PFI functionaries by NIA.

2. Dalit outfits have announced a protest outside Periyar University, urging it to follow the 200-point roster system to fill the posts of Librarian and Physical Director.

3. Forest Department to stage a street play on minimising human-animal conflict in Kotagiri.

4. All-India agricultural workers union State conference to take place in Madurai. 

5. 15 held after protesters hurled stones injuring two policemen in Rajapalayam.

6. Tiruchi book fair draws to a close today.

7. Pondicherry University has set September 30 as deadline for applying for admissions.

