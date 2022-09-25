Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Muslim organisations to hold protest against arrest of PFI functionaries by NIA.
2. Dalit outfits have announced a protest outside Periyar University, urging it to follow the 200-point roster system to fill the posts of Librarian and Physical Director.
3. Forest Department to stage a street play on minimising human-animal conflict in Kotagiri.
4. All-India agricultural workers union State conference to take place in Madurai.
5. 15 held after protesters hurled stones injuring two policemen in Rajapalayam.
6. Tiruchi book fair draws to a close today.
7. Pondicherry University has set September 30 as deadline for applying for admissions.