Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 24, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 24, 2022 10:28 IST

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Residents have demanded an independent monitoring committee to study the data from the survey recently initiated by CMDA for Third Master plan

2. A new report by the Delhi-based Housing and Land Rights Network has found many human rights violations in the evictions done in Tamil Nadu.

3. Central Crime Branch of Tambaram police has arrested a builder on land grabbing charges.

4. Chennai Corporation readies its monsoon preparedness

5. Government school children in southern suburbs have been trained in soccer futsal and will be participating in a national championship in Rajasthan for the first time.

6. District administration to review infrastructure works in Yelagiri Hills in Tirupatur.

