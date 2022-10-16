Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE VIA @BJP4India** New Delhi: Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani addresses a press conference at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2022_000009B) | Photo Credit: -

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will take part in various programmes in Coimbatore.

2. Inflow into Mettur dam has crossed 1.5 lakh cusecs and the same amount of water discharged from the dam on Sunday.

3. Several low-lying areas in the city were inundated after heavy downpour in Tiruchi.

4. CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan will address a public meeting in Salem on Sunday evening.

