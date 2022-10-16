Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
1. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will take part in various programmes in Coimbatore.
2. Inflow into Mettur dam has crossed 1.5 lakh cusecs and the same amount of water discharged from the dam on Sunday.
3. Several low-lying areas in the city were inundated after heavy downpour in Tiruchi.
4. CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan will address a public meeting in Salem on Sunday evening.
