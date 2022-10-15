Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 15, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Health Minister will inaugurate Krishnagiri Medical College hospital today.

2. Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, P. Moorthy to inaugurate State-level farmer’s festival at AC & RI in Madurai.

3. Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) will hold a meeting with the press on the steps taken by Tamil Nadu Medical Council against quacks.

4. The City Police has made elaborate arrangements to regulate and monitor shopping crowd in busy commercial areas such as T. Nagar and Purasawakkam.

