Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 1, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 01, 2022 09:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File image. | Photo Credit: Srinivvasan KV

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tamil Nadu DGP will inaugurate Marina Beach Life Guard Unit today.

2. NTK has called for a meeting of it’s office bearers.

3. A park with play equipment exclusively for improving physical and mental health of differently abled children will be inaugurated in Palayamkottai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. For supplying drinking water 24X7 for residences in Salem City, Salem Corporation has proposed a water scheme at a cost of ₹640 crore, including Union Government and State Government funds.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app