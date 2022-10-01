Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

File image. | Photo Credit: Srinivvasan KV

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tamil Nadu DGP will inaugurate Marina Beach Life Guard Unit today.

2. NTK has called for a meeting of it’s office bearers.

3. A park with play equipment exclusively for improving physical and mental health of differently abled children will be inaugurated in Palayamkottai.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. For supplying drinking water 24X7 for residences in Salem City, Salem Corporation has proposed a water scheme at a cost of ₹640 crore, including Union Government and State Government funds.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.