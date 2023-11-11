Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
November 11, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST
Five persons killed after the SETC bus collided with an omnibus on the elevated bridge of the Chennai - Bengaluru highway NH 44 .
Tamil Nadu government gives partial relief to MSMEs in power costs; industry reaction.
Sunday story: Tamil Nadu accounts for 43% of women workforce in the manufacturing sector in India. More companies especially in emerging sectors like electric vehicles, battery electronics and solar cell manufacturing are hiring women. A look what drives the women workforce in the State.
Tamil Nadu’s capital expenditure increased 31% in the first half of 2023-24.
Tiruvallur MP reviews status of infrastructure projects at Disha committee meeting. Ask officials to speed up several road and bridge works.
Prices of some of the staple vegetables like onions and tomatoes rule high in Koyambedu wholesale market during Deepavali eve. A kg of onions is priced at ₹54 in wholesale market.
Fire and Rescue Services has arranged its men and machinery to tackle any fite accidents in view of Deepavali festival.
Chennai Corporation launches additional medical camps in the city.
Chennai Corporation to start work on cycle tracks in various zones.
