  1. Counting of votes polled in Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll begins.
  2. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Paneerselvam to hold pre-Budget consultations with farmers representatives of delta in Mayiladuthurai today.
  3. TN govt signs an MoU with United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) to implement urban cooling program in the state.
  4. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inaugurate pay wards in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
  5. Mahila Court in Chennai has convicted three persons for trafficking a minor girl from a NGO run home and forcing her into prostitution.
  6. Pondy Minister for Civil Supplies A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal seeking Central nod to revive PDS outlets in UT.
  7. Animal Husbandry Department plans to vaccinate more than two lakh cattle for FMD in Tiruchi district.
  8. Fire accident at a fireworks unit near Virudhunagar, no one injured.