Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Counting of votes polled in Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll begins.
- Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Paneerselvam to hold pre-Budget consultations with farmers representatives of delta in Mayiladuthurai today.
- TN govt signs an MoU with United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) to implement urban cooling program in the state.
- Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inaugurate pay wards in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
- Mahila Court in Chennai has convicted three persons for trafficking a minor girl from a NGO run home and forcing her into prostitution.
- Pondy Minister for Civil Supplies A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal seeking Central nod to revive PDS outlets in UT.
- Animal Husbandry Department plans to vaccinate more than two lakh cattle for FMD in Tiruchi district.
- Fire accident at a fireworks unit near Virudhunagar, no one injured.
