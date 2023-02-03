Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 03, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 3, 2023

Here is a list of news developments from Tamil Nadu today: Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan to filenomination papers today for Erode East Assembly bypoll. AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu postpones filing of nomination paper to February 7. Ministers Muthusamy and Senthilbalaji to inaugurate Build Intec expo in Coimbatore. Cyber crime police has made arrests following complaints that some persons pretended to be bank employees and committed online fraud in Nilgiris. Ramakrishna Math will mark the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Thanjavur with a youth rally and special talk. Unhappy with the Union Budget, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) to stage a demonstration in Madurai. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

