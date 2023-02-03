Here is a list of news developments from Tamil Nadu today:
- Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan to filenomination papers today for Erode East Assembly bypoll. AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu postpones filing of nomination paper to February 7.
- Ministers Muthusamy and Senthilbalaji to inaugurate Build Intec expo in Coimbatore.
- Cyber crime police has made arrests following complaints that some persons pretended to be bank employees and committed online fraud in Nilgiris.
- Ramakrishna Math will mark the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Thanjavur with a youth rally and special talk.
- Unhappy with the Union Budget, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) to stage a demonstration in Madurai.
