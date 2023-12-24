December 24, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay floral tributes to statue of late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy located near Simpson Signal on Anna Salai in Chennai on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary today. After a prolonged delay this season’s first ground frost was recorded in Udhagamandalam town , the minimum temperature at botanical garden was 7.3 degrees, in the low lying areas it was 1 degree. More damages to Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur railway track due to flood. Spices Board of India conducted investor conclave in Sivaganga district on Saturday, P. Chidambaram says the union government had failed to make good of the facility in the last 10 years. AIADMK partymen observe the death anniversary of the party founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran today. Greater Chennai Corporation begins repairing parks and playgrounds. Work to construct a limited use subway at wimco nagar in Tiruvottiyur is likely to commence in a few weeks’ time. A Madras University professor has developed a product for dental application with financial support from DBT. A 22-year-old software engineer woman found murdered near Thalambur.

