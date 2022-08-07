Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 7, 2022

Workers from the State highway department clear fallen trees in the Nilgiris on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Heavy rains continue for fourth consecutive day in the Nilgiris. Tourism numbers affected.

2. Forest Department issues instructions to residents of Valparai as movement of elephants has increased.

3. COVID-19 vaccination mega camp being held today in State.

4. BJP State President K. Annamalai to participate in Handloom day celebrations in Erode.

5. Residents and activists to stage a protest demanding removal of Velampatti toll plaza in Tiruppur

6. Amma Mandapam continues to be out of bounds for devotees due to the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery.

7. Madurai Canine club to organise its annual dog show.

