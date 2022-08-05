Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

The Cauvery overflows on Kallanai Road at Uthamarseeli in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M
Tamil Nadu BureauAugust 05, 2022 08:51 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 08:51 IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Vigil stepped up along Cauvery/Kollidam banks amidst heavy discharge. Residents of a few low lying areas moved to safety in Tiruchi.

2. Tiruchi Rural Police deploys rescue teams along Cauvery and Kollidam river banks in Jeeyapuram, Musiri, Lalgudi and Tiruverumbur sub-divisions to rescue people from low lying areas following heavy discharge of water from Mettur dam. A NDRF team from Arakkonam arrives Tiruchi and kept as a standby.

3. Water level at 136.95 feet in Mullaperiyar dam at 6 a.m. PWD authorities say rain continued in catchment areas.

4. With discharge in Cauvery continue to be at 2.10 lakh cusecs, officials continue to warn people living near the river in Erode district to remain cautious.

5. Surplus water expected to be discharged from the Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani as water level nears 102 feet.

6. Special Court in Sivaganga to pronounce the sentence in the 2018 Kachanatham murder case.

7. Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to be rolled out for mental health disorders.

8. The Central Crime Branch arrested a 45-year-old man for swindling ₹5 crore from private logistics firm in Aminjikarai in Chennai.

9. BJP TN president K. Annamalai to open Pondicherry Literary Festival.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

