Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 30, 2022

The ailing tusker on the banks of Kodunthurai Pallam, a stream near Anaikatti that separates forest boundaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Forest Department staff have located the ailing elephant that was roaming along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Anaikatti after a gap of over 10 days.

2. The Mettur Court acquits 37 members of PMK, including Mettur MLA S. Sadhasivam, in a case related to the attack on cinema actress Khushbu’s car in 2005.

3. High Court Madurai Bench to pronounce orders on a batch of petitions pertaining to the maintenance of the Tiruchendur temple.

4. State Food Commission chairperson Vasuki to chair review meeting officials from five southern districts.

5. Ceremonial farewell accorded to detective dog Blanzy of CISF Dog Squad on its retirement day after putting in 10 years of impeccable service at Tiruchi international Airport.

6. Work is in progress to improve the storage capacity of Madurantakam lake, one of the large waterbodies in Chengalpattu district. This may also serve as a source for city water needs.

7. Over 250 houses remain flooded as the discharge in Cauvery river continues to be over 1.30 lakh cusecs.

