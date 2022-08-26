Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking at a public meeting held at Achipatti near Pollachi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to distribute welfare assistance, inaugurate completed projects and lay foundation stone for new projects at a function in Perundurai, Erode.

2. Chief Minister Stalin to visit PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, on the institute’s 75th Anniversary, at 6:00 p.m.

3. Ban imposed on tourists in Hogenakkal as inflow increases to 50000 cusecs.

4. Puducherry Assembly Budget session to conclude today.

5. Monthly council meeting to be held at Salem Corporation.

6. After a long gap of over 10 years, rail users in Pattukkottai, Peravurani and Adhirampattinam in East Coast delta region to get day time express train connectivity to Chennai.

7. TNCC president Alagiri to participate in party meetings in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

