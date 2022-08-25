Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on August 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
August 25, 2022 09:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin speaking at function organised on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Echanari. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to participate in a regional MSME meet and to inaugurate various schemes in Tiruppur.

2. Chief Minister Stalin to unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Kallipatti in Gobichettipalayam taluk in the evening.

3. Ahead of Onam festival, police and excise officials intensified the surveillance on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border by installing check post at Kumili-Gudalur point.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tirunelveli District’s Monitoring Officer Apoorva to inspect a few development projects and chair review meeting.

5. Indian Chamber of Commerce will inaugurate its office in Tamil Nadu in the presence of Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to conduct special business campaign and meet at MADITSSIA in Madurai.

7. Flower Bazaar Police seized a huge quantity of banned pan masala products in Chennai.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app