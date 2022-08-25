Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin speaking at function organised on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Echanari. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to participate in a regional MSME meet and to inaugurate various schemes in Tiruppur.

2. Chief Minister Stalin to unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Kallipatti in Gobichettipalayam taluk in the evening.

3. Ahead of Onam festival, police and excise officials intensified the surveillance on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border by installing check post at Kumili-Gudalur point.

4. Tirunelveli District’s Monitoring Officer Apoorva to inspect a few development projects and chair review meeting.

5. Indian Chamber of Commerce will inaugurate its office in Tamil Nadu in the presence of Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

6. Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to conduct special business campaign and meet at MADITSSIA in Madurai.

7. Flower Bazaar Police seized a huge quantity of banned pan masala products in Chennai.

